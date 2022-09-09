Landbox One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.00 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $76,404.18 and approximately $8.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00283967 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00795157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015503 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020281 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

