Landbox One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.00 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $76,404.18 and approximately $8.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00283967 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002347 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00795157 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015503 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020281 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000298 BTC.
About Landbox
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Buying and Selling Landbox
