Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Craig Hallum

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

NASDAQ LE opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $338.10 million, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 27.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 90,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

