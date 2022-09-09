Landshare (LAND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $35,492.00

Landshare (LAND) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $35,492.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Landshare has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Landshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00003201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00036758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,176.79 or 0.99539975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037069 BTC.

Landshare Profile

LAND is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,818,553 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,250 coins. Landshare’s official website is landshare.io. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Landshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Landshare aims to bring real estate to the Binance Smart Chain. Featuring asset-based stablecoin vaults, a utility token, house flipping pools, and a governance protocol, Landshare offers a full-fledged DeFi platform based on US real estate assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

