Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00. The company traded as low as C$33.49 and last traded at C$33.49, with a volume of 36812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.18.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.20.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.42.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

