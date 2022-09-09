Lead Wallet Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $281,114.99 and approximately $727.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.14 or 0.00505083 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00798380 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015593 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020417 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Lead Wallet Profile
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io.
Buying and Selling Lead Wallet
