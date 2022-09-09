Lethean (LTHN) Trading 30.2% Lower This Week

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. Lethean has a total market cap of $81,376.80 and approximately $12.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,264.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,717.68 or 0.08077567 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00185908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00287955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.12 or 0.00757668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00622636 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000982 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lethean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services.Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

