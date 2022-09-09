Lever Token Price Reaches $0.0131 (LEV)

Lever Token (LEV) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Lever Token has a market cap of $91,729.18 and $36,733.00 worth of Lever Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lever Token has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lever Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,352.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00062147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00069150 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005567 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00077052 BTC.

Lever Token Profile

LEV is a coin. Lever Token’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io.

Buying and Selling Lever Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Leverj is a decentralized leveraged crypto exchange that provides solutions to the inherent risks seen in centralized trading platforms. Leverj provides decentralized identity to avoid identity leaks and multi-signature accounts to provide complete user control over account funds. LEV is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token and it is the primary token in Leverj's two-level token system. The LEV token represents a license to transact on the platform proportional to the percentage ownership of the token supply. The second token, FEE, can be generated by LEV token holders by freezing the LEV token in a smart contract for a fixed duration, allowing them to trade on the Leverj platform without having to pay fees in ETH. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lever Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lever Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lever Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

