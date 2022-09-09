LHT (LHT) Hits Market Capitalization of $56,833.95

LHT (LHT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. LHT has a total market cap of $56,833.95 and $3.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain (MAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diligence (IRA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

