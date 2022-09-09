LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

