LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.65.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
