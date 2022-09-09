Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSPD. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 36.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 36.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 545,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 146,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 119.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 81,473 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

