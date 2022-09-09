Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.29.
Several brokerages have recently commented on LSPD. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of LSPD stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce
About Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.