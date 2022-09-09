Lightstreams (PHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $159,198.29

Lightstreams (PHT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $159,198.29 and $33.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,274.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00061759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00070163 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005572 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00078361 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io.

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

