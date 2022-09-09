LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.89 Million

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $8,970.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,146,329,145 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

