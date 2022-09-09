Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Linamar Corporation Acquires 277,600 Shares

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation acquired 277,600 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$61.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,134,998.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 277,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,134,998.80.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,800 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$62.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,236,408.10.

On Friday, July 8th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,009,522.17.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$52.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,897,151.23.

On Monday, July 4th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$55.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,981,420.48.

On Friday, June 24th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$56.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,011,593.96.

Shares of Linamar stock opened at C$64.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71. Linamar Co. has a 12 month low of C$45.46 and a 12 month high of C$81.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.17.

LNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

