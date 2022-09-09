LINKA (LINKA) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

LINKA (LINKA) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LINKA has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $615,159.86 and $45.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

LINKA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

