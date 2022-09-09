Linker Coin (LNC) Market Cap Hits $4.32 Million

Linker Coin (LNC) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $383.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,290.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020673 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00062579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00069105 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005603 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00077961 BTC.

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

