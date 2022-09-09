Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

Lions Gate Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGF-A opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lions Gate Entertainment news, Director Gordon Crawford bought 74,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $633,062.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,496,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,762,227.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

Further Reading

