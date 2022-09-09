Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-AGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

Lions Gate Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGF-A opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lions Gate Entertainment news, Director Gordon Crawford bought 74,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $633,062.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,496,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,762,227.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.