LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Up 6.2 %
NYSE:LIQT opened at $0.54 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $6.94.
LiqTech International Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.