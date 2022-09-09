LiquidApps (DAPP) Hits Market Cap of $628,389.71

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 29.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $628,389.71 and approximately $616.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2020. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiquidApps Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

