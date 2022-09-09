Liquity Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $73.21 million and approximately $463,645.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00004265 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,984.65 or 0.99803226 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00037982 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,641,380 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

