Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $250.00

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $250.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 765,586,231 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

