Litecoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $593.43 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $60.89 or 0.00286219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and $593.43 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024208 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000959 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001251 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $675.49 or 0.03175304 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,133,344 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

