Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives $367.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $367.75.

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD opened at $251.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $242.87 and a 1-year high of $366.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.22.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 47.81 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.92%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

