Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives $367.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $367.75.
LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors Price Performance
Shares of LAD opened at $251.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $242.87 and a 1-year high of $366.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.22.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 47.81 EPS for the current year.
Lithia Motors Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.92%.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
Featured Stories
