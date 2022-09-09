Lithium (LITH) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Lithium (LITH) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. Lithium has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $200,848.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lithium coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lithium alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00467066 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00792050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015508 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Lithium Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,979,262,878 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lithium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lithium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lithium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lithium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.