Lithium (LITH) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Lithium (LITH) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. Lithium has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $200,848.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lithium coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00467066 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00792050 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015508 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020200 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000298 BTC.
Lithium Profile
Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,979,262,878 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Lithium Coin Trading
