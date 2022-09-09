Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $121.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.46 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,149,000 after buying an additional 1,172,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,157,000 after buying an additional 304,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,537,000 after purchasing an additional 635,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

