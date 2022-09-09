LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Position Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 47.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 176,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 57,220 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 820,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,363,000 after buying an additional 252,778 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 83.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 72,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 33,018 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

