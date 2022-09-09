LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) Shares Sold by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of LMF Acquisition Opportunities worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 80,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 318,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,542,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 132,712 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMAO opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

