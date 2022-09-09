Lobstex Price Tops $0.0298 on Major Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $703,066.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002060 BTC.
- Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.
- Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- ZCore (ZCR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Lobstex Coin Profile
Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Lobstex Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.