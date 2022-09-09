Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 19,898 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.86% of Helios Technologies worth $48,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at $7,632,000. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 56.6% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 174,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 63,240 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Helios Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 674,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 40,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 40,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 691,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIO opened at $55.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.07 and a one year high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

