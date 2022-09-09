Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 334,491 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 965,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,491 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.07% of Acadia Healthcare worth $63,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,959,000 after purchasing an additional 434,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,835.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $869,730.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,499,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,094 shares of company stock worth $2,375,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day moving average is $71.69. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

