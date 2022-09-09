Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 63,281 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,281 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.51% of Merit Medical Systems worth $56,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,163,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,648,000 after buying an additional 338,655 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after buying an additional 98,601 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 432,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after buying an additional 75,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 425.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 64,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $940,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

