Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $47.65 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,443 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 42,025 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.10% of NXP Semiconductors worth $47,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.3 %

NXPI opened at $165.45 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.89.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.05.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

