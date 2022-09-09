Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.77% of Medpace worth $42,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MEDP opened at $157.90 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.78 and a 200 day moving average of $152.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.47.
A number of research firms recently commented on MEDP. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
