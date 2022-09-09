Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 14,855 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,855 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 2.38% of McGrath RentCorp worth $49,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $839,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 31,084 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,622 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.94. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $91.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

