Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 15,863 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,863 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.14% of MSCI worth $58,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,399,000 after acquiring an additional 45,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MSCI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,388,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in MSCI by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after acquiring an additional 761,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

Insider Activity at MSCI

MSCI Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI opened at $482.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $460.50 and a 200-day moving average of $456.54. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

