Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 13,500 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.11% of Teradyne worth $21,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Teradyne by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.60. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

