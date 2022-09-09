Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,844,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after purchasing an additional 611,927 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,021,538,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,550,848 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $648,937,000 after purchasing an additional 301,187 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Barclays decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE:FCX opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.