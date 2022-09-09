Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys Shares of 190,221 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 190,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,573,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.25% of Universal Health Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,990,000 after acquiring an additional 73,536 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 34,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,263 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,634 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.87.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.4 %

UHS stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.70 and a twelve month high of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.76.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.15%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

