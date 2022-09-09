Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.17% of Kimco Realty worth $26,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIM. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

