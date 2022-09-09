Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,876,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Kirby as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hound Partners LLC increased its position in Kirby by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,223,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,144,000 after buying an additional 74,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kirby by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,983,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,227,000 after purchasing an additional 262,640 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kirby by 20.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,770,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,830,000 after purchasing an additional 300,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kirby by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 167,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,902 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,295,000 after purchasing an additional 92,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

NYSE:KEX opened at $68.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

