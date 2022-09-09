Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 820,455 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 190.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820,455 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Clear Secure worth $33,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Air Lines Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $259,680,000. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the first quarter worth about $89,561,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Clear Secure by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,059,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Clear Secure by 14.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,203,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after buying an additional 154,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew Levine sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $214,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clear Secure news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 201,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,718,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Levine sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $214,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $210,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,359,041 over the last three months. 42.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YOU opened at $24.98 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $54.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

