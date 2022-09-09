Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 835,379 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 835,379 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Criteo worth $26,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

