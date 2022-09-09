Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Lowered to $72.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 175.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

Lovesac Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $26.18 on Friday. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $396.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Activity

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lovesac will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

