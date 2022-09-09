LTO Network (LTO) Market Cap Hits $33.78 Million

LTO Network (LTO) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges. LTO Network has a total market cap of $33.78 million and $2.86 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.49 or 0.99972395 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00037895 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 397,969,833 coins and its circulating supply is 393,989,447 coins. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. The official website for LTO Network is ltonetwork.com. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/LTONetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LTO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node.Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions.”

