LuaSwap Price Hits $0.0139 on Top Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. LuaSwap has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $2,662.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,263.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00061767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00069196 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005530 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00077496 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,812,589 coins and its circulating supply is 183,469,933 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

LuaSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

