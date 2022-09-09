LunchMoney (LMY) Achieves Market Cap of $132,097.45

LunchMoney (LMY) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $132,097.45 and approximately $240.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,290.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020673 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00062579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00069105 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005603 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00077961 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,797,937 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io.

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.