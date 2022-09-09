LunchMoney (LMY) Price Down 18.7% This Week

LunchMoney (LMY) traded up 27.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $120,260.93 and $251.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,298.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021679 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00067568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00069668 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005718 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00082119 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,507,401 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney.

LunchMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.