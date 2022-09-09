Lyra (LYRA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.91 Million

Lyra (LYRA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Lyra has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lyra has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and $97,685.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lyra coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00281678 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00791396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015459 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020171 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.
Lyra Profile
The official website for Lyra is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain.
Lyra Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Lyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lyra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.