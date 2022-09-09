Lyra (LYRA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.91 Million

Lyra (LYRA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Lyra has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lyra has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and $97,685.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lyra coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00281678 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00791396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015459 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020171 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Lyra Profile

The official website for Lyra is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain.

Lyra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lyra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lyra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

