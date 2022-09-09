Lyra Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (LYRA)

Lyra (LYRA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Lyra has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Lyra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lyra has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and $97,685.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00281678 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00791396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015459 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020171 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

The official website for Lyra is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lyra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lyra using one of the exchanges listed above.

