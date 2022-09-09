Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,018,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,025.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after acquiring an additional 841,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,064,000 after acquiring an additional 811,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Insider Activity

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 3.8 %

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.