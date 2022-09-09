Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $249,613,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,273,000 after acquiring an additional 615,832 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Gartner by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,089,000 after acquiring an additional 349,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gartner by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,018,000 after acquiring an additional 268,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,400,000 after acquiring an additional 145,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $298.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.55 and a 200-day moving average of $273.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total value of $91,548.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,660.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,995 shares of company stock worth $6,806,053 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.